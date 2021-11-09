Maha: Security guard held for raping 65-year-old woman
A 25-year-old security guard working at a housing society in Thane city of Maharashtra has been arrested by police for allegedly raping a 65-year-old woman in her flat, an official said on Monday. He raped the 65-year-old woman after finding her alone, a Naupada police station officer said.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-11-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 00:19 IST
A 25-year-old security guard working at a housing society in Thane city of Maharashtra has been arrested by police for allegedly raping a 65-year-old woman in her flat, an official said on Monday. The accused gained entry into the flat of the victim on November 3 under the pretext of drinking water. He raped the 65-year-old woman after finding her alone, a Naupada police station officer said.
