Maha: Case registered against teenage boy for tying crackers to tail of his pet dog

A case was registered against a teenage boy for tying firecrackers to the tail of his pet dog and bursting them in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The video shows the teenager tying a string of firecrackers to the tail of his dog who tries to run away as crackers burst one after another.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-11-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 00:29 IST
A case was registered against a teenage boy for tying firecrackers to the tail of his pet dog and bursting them in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. Police were informed about the incident after a video clip went viral, an official said. The video shows the teenager tying a string of firecrackers to the tail of his dog who tries to run away as crackers burst one after another. The dog sustained minor injuries in the incident, the official said. A case was registered under section 11(A) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

