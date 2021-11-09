Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 00:36 IST
NDMC halts construction and demolition activities at 54 sites, imposes fine
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation authorities on Monday halted construction and demolition activities at sites of 54 private properties for alleged violation of green norms, officials said.

The NDMC also imposed a fine of Rs 16 lakh on violators, according to guidelines of the green authorities, they said.

The civic body in a statement on Monday said it is taking various steps to combat air pollution in the city.

The corporation halted construction and demolition activities at sites of 54 private properties on Monday, where ''violations of NGT norms were noticed,'' it said.

The NDMC also imposed a fine of Rs 16 lakh on violators, as per the guidelines of the green authorities, the statement said.

Besides, 90 water tankers are sprinkling water to settle dust in areas under its jurisdiction, officials said.

Delhi's air quality remained in 'severe' category on Sunday because of the large influx of stubble-related pollutants. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the city's air quality index (AQI) had stood at 416 (severe) in the late evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

