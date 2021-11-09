Left Menu

U.S. State Department concerned by images from Belarus-Poland border

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 01:01 IST
  • United States

The U.S. State Department on Monday said it is concerned with disturbing images and reports from the border of Poland and Belarus and called on the government of Belarus to immediately halt its campaign of orchestrating and coercing irregular migration flows across its borders.

"As long as the regime and Belarus refuses to respect its international obligations and commitments, undermines the peace and security of Europe and continues to repress and abuse people seeking nothing more than to live in freedom, we will continue to pressure Lukashenko and will not lessen our calls for accountability," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

