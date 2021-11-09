Left Menu

Haryana: House of drug smuggler's relative raided in Faridabad, over Rs 1 cr seized

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 09-11-2021 01:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 01:18 IST
Police have raided the house of a relative of a drug smuggler here and seized over Rs 1 crore in cash, an official said on Monday.

The raid was conducted by the crime branch on Sunday, they said.

According to the official, a tip-off was received on Sunday evening that a huge consignment of smack was arriving at the house of Amit, a relative of smuggler Vijendra alias Lala, in sector 23.

A special team raided the house and during the search found a bag filled with currency notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denomination totaling Rs 1,13,50,000, he said.

As drugs were not found, no further action was taken, the official said, adding the recovered cash and the case has been handed over to the Income Tax Department.

