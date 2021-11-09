U.S. envoy returns to Ethiopia, will meet with African Union envoy

The U.S. State Department on Monday said Washington believes there is a small window to work with the African Union to further efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in Ethiopia as the U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa returned to Addis Ababa.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said U.S. Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman will meet with the African Union's envoy for the Horn of Africa on Monday night in Addis Ababa, returning to Ethiopia for diplomatic engagements over the conflict.