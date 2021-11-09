Left Menu

U.S. envoy returns to Ethiopia, will meet with African Union envoy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 01:20 IST
U.S. envoy returns to Ethiopia, will meet with African Union envoy
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department on Monday said Washington believes there is a small window to work with the African Union to further efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in Ethiopia as the U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa returned to Addis Ababa.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said U.S. Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman will meet with the African Union's envoy for the Horn of Africa on Monday night in Addis Ababa, returning to Ethiopia for diplomatic engagements over the conflict.

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Nokia report

Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Noki...

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021