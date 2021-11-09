Left Menu

Delhi govt launches 'Shramik Mitra' scheme to ensure benefits reach construction workers

Delhi Government launched the 'Shramik Mitra' scheme to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach construction workers in the national capital, the Delhi government informed on Monday.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launching 'Shramik Mitra' programme (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Government launched the 'Shramik Mitra' scheme to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach construction workers in the national capital, the Delhi government informed on Monday. A total of 800 'Shramik Mitras' will reach the construction workers at their doorstep and inform them about the schemes launched by the Delhi government in the interest of the workers, according to a press statement from the Delhi government.

Further, these 800 'Shramik Mitra' will connect the construction workers with relevant government schemes and ensure that no worker is left out of the schemes or deprived of any assistance. The programme was launched in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. "Several government schemes are developed for the benefit of workers but the workers are not aware of it. This program has started with the objective to make workers aware of the benefits of these schemes timely," Sisodia said.

He also said that around 700 to 800 Shramik Mitras will be trained under this programme who will work as District, Vidhan Sabha and Ward level Coordinators.' "It will be ensured that there are at least 3-4 Shramik Mitras in all the wards who can help the construction workers. Their task will be to inform the construction workers registered by the Construction Board at the ward level about the assistance schemes of the government for the workers. Apply for it and help them till the workers get the benefit of the scheme," he added.

Praising the Delhi government, he said, "Kejriwal government is standing by the workers' side and is always committed to work for their betterment." He further stated that the aim of the Delhi Government is to instil confidence among the workers that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is by their side and will work to fulfil all their dreams. (ANI)

