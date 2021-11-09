Farmer run over by crane in UP, dies

A farmer died after he was run over by a crane here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Ranvari village on Chhata Goverdhan road in the Chhata Kotwali area when the farmer was returning home from the fields, DSP Varun Kumar said.

The driver of the hydraulic crane abandoned the vehicle and ran away, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nathol (65), a resident of Ranvari village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)