U.S. House 1/6 committee issues subpoenas to Trump associates

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2021 02:15 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 02:15 IST
The U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol issued subpoenas seeking documents and testimony from close associates of former President Donald Trump, including top campaign aides.

They included William Stepien, who was manager of Trump's 2020 re-election campaign; Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the campaign; Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to the campaign; John Eastman, an attorney for Trump; Michael Flynn, who was briefly Trump' national security advisor; and Bernard Kerik, a former New York police commissioner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

