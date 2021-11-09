Health News Roundup: EU to advise on Merck's COVID-19 pill in "shortest possible" time; U.S. says COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuits belong in court picked randomly and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Denmark revisits its 'corona pass' as third wave of epidemic looms

Denmark's government on Monday proposed reinstating the use of a digital "corona pass" to be presented when Danes visit indoor bars and restaurants, as the country is entering a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Denmark was one of few countries to lift almost all remaining restrictions in September after having avoided a third wave of infections over spring and summer due to broad lockdown measures imposed since Christmas.

Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say

Oral antiviral pills from Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE have been shown to significantly blunt the worst outcomes of COVID-19 if taken early enough, but doctors warn vaccine hesitant people not to confuse the benefit of the treatments with prevention afforded by vaccines. While 72% of American adults have gotten a first shot of the vaccine, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, the pace of vaccination has slowed, as political partisanship in the United States divides views on the value and safety of vaccines against the coronavirus.

UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list

Britain said it would recognise COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing later this month, adding China's Sinovac, Sinopharm and India's Covaxin to the country's approved list of vaccines for inbound travellers. The changes, which come into force from Nov. 22, will benefit fully vaccinated people from countries including the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and India.

U.S. says COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuits belong in court picked randomly

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that a court should be chosen randomly to review its COVID-19 vaccine requirement, casting doubt on an order by an appeals court on Saturday that blocked the workplace rule. The law governing the selection of the court provides for a lottery that should take place on or about Nov. 16, according to a U.S. Department of Justice letter filed with at least four of the six federal appeals courts that are hearing challenges.

Don't wait on vaccine rules, White House tells companies amid legal fight

The White House on Monday urged employers to go ahead and push worker vaccinations, as legal challenges to President Joe Biden's vaccine rule work their way through the courts. A U.S. federal appeals court issued a stay Saturday freezing the Biden administration's efforts to require COVID-19 vaccines for workers at U.S. companies with at least 100 employees or weekly tests, citing "grave statutory and constitutional" issues with the rule.

EU to advise on Merck's COVID-19 pill in "shortest possible" time

The European Union's medicines regulator said on Monday it will give region-wide recommendations for the COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in the "shortest possible" time-frame. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was reviewing the available data as the watchdog seeks to help member states before possible approval.

Israel to rule on child COVID vaccines out of public eye amid anti-vax threats

Israeli health officials will decide behind closed doors on whether to allow child COVID-19 vaccinations, citing concerns that decision makers would otherwise not speak freely due to aggressive anti-vax rhetoric by members of the public. Israel has been a world leader in vaccinations and more than 40% of the population has received a third shot.

'Open for business:' U.S. welcomes first travellers as COVID travel curbs are lifted

Packed intercontinental flights touched down and people embraced relatives at land borders on Monday after the United States lifted restrictions imposed on travellers from much of the world when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The travel ban, first imposed in early 2020, had barred access to non-U.S. citizens travelling from 33 countries - including China, India and much of Europe - and had also restricted overland entry from Mexico and Canada.

Regeneron's antibody drug shows protection against COVID-19 for up to 8 months

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday a single dose of its antibody cocktail reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% in a late-stage trial, in the two to eight months period following the drug's administration. Shares of the company were up about 1.2% on the update as the data is expected to support the ongoing regulatory review to extend therapy's use in preventing COVID-19 in people who are not exposed to the virus.

