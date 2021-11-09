Left Menu

Mixed Martial Arts-UFC fighter Benoit accepts 10-month doping ban

Benoit, who has a 10-8 win-loss record, tested positive for the banned substance modafinil at UFC Fight Night 194 on July 31 and his period of ineligibility began that day, said USADA. The 32-year-old has accepted the sanction.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2021 03:36 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 03:36 IST
Mixed Martial Arts-UFC fighter Benoit accepts 10-month doping ban

Flyweight mixed martial artist Ryan Benoit has been banned for 10 months after testing positive for a sleep disorder drug, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Monday. Benoit, who has a 10-8 win-loss record, tested positive for the banned substance modafinil at UFC Fight Night 194 on July 31 and his period of ineligibility began that day, said USADA.

The 32-year-old has accepted the sanction. USADA said he was deemed eligible for "a reduction to the otherwise applicable two-year period of ineligibility" as the substance was used out-of-competition and because he offered "full and complete cooperation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Nokia report

Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Noki...

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021