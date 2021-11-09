Left Menu

US-India defence industry expo: Officials focus on securing supply chain in critical sectors

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2021 05:38 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 05:38 IST
US-India defence industry expo: Officials focus on securing supply chain in critical sectors
  • Country:
  • United States

Senior defence officials of the US and India attended the Defence Industry Collaboration Forum Virtual Expo that focused on securing supply chains in critical sectors like the semiconductor industry, the Pentagon said.

The expo was co-chaired by Jesse Salazar, deputy assistant secretary of defence (DASD) for industrial policy and Anurag Bajpai, joint secretary (Defence Industries), it said.

It was held on Monday in partnership with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

''The November 8 DICF virtual expo focused on securing supply chains in critical sectors such as semiconductors and partnering for innovation in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence and space,'' Department of Defence spokesperson Jessica Maxwell said in a readout of the meeting.

Gregory Kausner, performing the duties of under secretary of defence for acquisition and sustainment, delivered recorded opening remarks. DASD Salazar was joined in the discussion by Michael Vaccaro, acting executive director, International Cooperation, and senior executives of companies from the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Nokia report

Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Noki...

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021