UP at top position in India for COVID-19 testing, vaccination, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appreciated the collective efforts of the state government of COVID-19 management and said that the state is at the top position in the country, in terms of COVID-19 vaccination and testing. Addressing the divisional or district level officers through video conferencing, Adityanath said, "Due to our collective efforts, Uttar Pradesh is getting global appreciation in COVID-19 management today. In terms of testing and vaccination, Uttar Pradesh is at the top position in India."

He further stated that the state government has set a target to administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 100 per cent eligible beneficiaries by November end of this year. "To complete this target, a target of administering 25 to 30 lakh doses has been set for every day. Vaccination work should be continued till 10 pm in every district. All necessary efforts should be made to achieve the target," he said.

"If there is no satisfactory progress related to the target, the accountability of the concerned District Magistrate and Chief Medical Officer will be required," he added. Adityanath also said that the cooperation of all public representatives, from village heads to MPs, should be taken for vaccination. "The District Magistrates themselves should review the district COVID-19 vaccination programme with the Chief Medical Officer every day from 6 to 7 pm," he said.

Citing an example of districts with the highest first dose administration, the state Chief Minister said, "In Gautam Budh Nagar, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Jhansi district, more than 75 per cent people have been given the first dose of the vaccine. While the situation in Firozabad, Ballia, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Aligarh, Sonbhadra, Azamgarh and Farrukhabad districts is expected to improve," he added. He also said that progress should be reviewed by appointing a nodal officer and the weekly progress report should be submitted to Chief Minister Office. (ANI)

