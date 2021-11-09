Left Menu

NCB SIT summons two people for questioning in drug case involving Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned two persons for questioning in connection with a drug case involving Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan today, the agency said on Tuesday.

Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned two persons for questioning in connection with a drug case involving Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan today, the agency said on Tuesday. The investigation of this matter was started again by the SIT team yesterday.

Khan was earlier arrested on January 13 by NCB for dealing with commercial quantities of the drug. Sameer Khan was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison. (ANI)

