Japan LDP, Komeito agree to offer vouchers, cash to youth - Jiji

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-11-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 09:46 IST
Japan flag Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and coalition partner Komeito agreed to offer 50,000 yen ($441) worth of vouchers to children aged 18 or younger as part of the government's stimulus package, Jiji news agency reported on Tuesday.

In a meeting of executives, the two parties also agreed on another 50,000 yen cash payout to children aged 18 or younger, though they remained apart on whether to set an annual income limit for those who are eligible, Jiji said.

($1 = 113.3500 yen)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

