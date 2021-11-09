Wanted criminal, associate killed by villagers in MP's Gwalior

A criminal with a reward of Rs 10,000, and another man accompanying him, was killed with an axe at Dharmpura village in Gijorra, Gwalior following a dispute with villagers on Monday. "We reached the spot after receiving information from Dharmpura village in Gijorra where two bodies were found. Out of two, one was identified as a criminal carrying a 10,000 reward," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that two were killed in a clash with villagers," the SP further said. Further investigation is going on. (ANI)

