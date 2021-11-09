Indore: National Health Mission official held by Lokayukta police for seeking bribe

The Lokayukta police on Tuesday arrested an executive engineer of the National Health Mission (NHM) for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 12 lakhs from the operator of a construction company. The accused has been identified as Rakesh Singhal.

As per the Indore Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Baghel, the complainant RD Construction Company had done work of tube well mining for the National Health Mission in the Indore and Ujjain Division. The work done by the company is worth Rs 1 crore 74 lakhs. "The accused had demanded Rs 17 lakh as a bribe. A complaint was registered with the Lokayukta and recording was done, in which it was found that he had already taken 5 lakhs and the remaining amount of Rs 12 lakh was demanded. The accused was caught red-handed taking Rs 50,000 in cash and Rs 11,50,000 in cheque just after the transaction was made at Palika Plaza, Indore in the evening," Baghel said while talking to ANI.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and action will be taken against him, said the Lokayukta DSP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)