Left Menu

MP: Engineer caught taking Rs 50,000 cash, Rs 11.5 lakh cheque as bribe in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-11-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 11:04 IST
MP: Engineer caught taking Rs 50,000 cash, Rs 11.5 lakh cheque as bribe in Indore
  • Country:
  • India

The Lokayukta police caught an executive engineer of the National Health Mission while he was allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in cash and a cheque of Rs 11.50 lakh from a contractor here in Madhya Pradesh, an official said. Following a complaint by the contractor, the accused, Rakesh Kumar Singhal (55), was caught red-handed on Monday while taking the money at Palika Plaza in Indore, the Lokayukta police's deputy superintendent Praveen Singh Baghel said.

Singhal allegedly took Rs 50,000 in cash and also a cheque of Rs 11.50 lakh (issued by the contractor for himself) as a guarantee that he will return it to the contractor when he pays him the equivalent amount in cash, the official said.

The contractor has conducted the boring work for setting up tubewells in Indore and Ujjain divisions worth Rs 1.74 crore, but he was paid only Rs 1.05 crore for it, Baghel said.

Singhal had allegedly demanded Rs 17 lakh as commission from the contractor in lieu of the above payment and had already taken Rs five lakh from him as the initial amount, the official said.

After the accused was caught on Monday, a case was registered against him under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

The accused was not yet arrested, but made to sign a bond to ensure that he will appear before the Lokayukta police whenever called in connection with the bribery case, the official said.

A probe was also being conducted into the NHM official's movable and immovable properties on the suspicion of having amassed assets through unfair means.

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021