BJP worker Ajay Sharma injured due to bullet injuries: Prayagraj Police

A Bharatiya Janata Party worker has been injured on Tuesday due to bullet injuries in the Phaphamau area of Prayagraj.

Prayagraj Police, in an official statement on Tuesday, said, " BJP worker Ajay Sharma injured due to bullet injuries in stomach and shoulders. Assailants intruded into his house and shot him."

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)