BJP worker Ajay Sharma injured due to bullet injuries: Prayagraj Police
A Bharatiya Janata Party worker has been injured on Tuesday due to bullet injuries in the Phaphamau area of Prayagraj.
ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-11-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 11:37 IST
Prayagraj Police, in an official statement on Tuesday, said, " BJP worker Ajay Sharma injured due to bullet injuries in stomach and shoulders. Assailants intruded into his house and shot him."
Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)
