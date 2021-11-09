Left Menu

BJP worker Ajay Sharma injured due to bullet injuries: Prayagraj Police

A Bharatiya Janata Party worker has been injured on Tuesday due to bullet injuries in the Phaphamau area of Prayagraj.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-11-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 11:37 IST
BJP worker Ajay Sharma injured due to bullet injuries: Prayagraj Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Bharatiya Janata Party worker has been injured on Tuesday due to bullet injuries in the Phaphamau area of Prayagraj.

Prayagraj Police, in an official statement on Tuesday, said, " BJP worker Ajay Sharma injured due to bullet injuries in stomach and shoulders. Assailants intruded into his house and shot him."

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021