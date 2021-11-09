Mumbai police arrest garbage collector for allegedly harassing minor girl
Mumbai Police arrested a garbage collector for allegedly harassing an eight-year-old minor girl inside Sion hospital in Mumbai.
The incident took place on November 7.
The accused is currently under police custody, informed the Police. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
