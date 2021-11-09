Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously

Left Menu

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award posthumously on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 11:54 IST
Dolly Gogoi receives award at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award posthumously on Tuesday. His wife Dolly Gogoi received the award on his behalf from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Tarun Gogoi died at the age of 84 on November 23, 2020, at Guwahati Medical College where he was on ventilation after suffering a multi-organ failure. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2020. He was the 13th chief minister of Assam and held office between 2001 and 2016. President Kovind is presenting Padma Awards at the 2021 Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

This year's list of Padma Awards includes seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri Awards, of which 29 awardees are women, 16 posthumous awardees, and one transgender awardee. The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. (ANI)

