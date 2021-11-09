Left Menu

Singapore stays execution of Malaysian in drug case

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 09-11-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 12:32 IST
Singapore stays execution of Malaysian in drug case
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A Singapore court on Tuesday stayed the execution of a Malaysian convicted of drug smuggling after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 33, was due to be hanged on Wednesday morning and his execution was stayed until further notice, judge Andrew Phang told the court.

He was arrested in April 2009 for trafficking about 42.72 grammes of pure heroin and his lawyers had launched a last-ditch appeal against the execution arguing he was not of sound mind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021