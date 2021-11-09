Left Menu

Enforcement Branch raids jute hoarders

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-11-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 13:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state Enforcement Branch on Tuesday carried out raids at various places against raw jute hoarders in consultation with the Jute Commissioner's office, sources said.

The raids were carried out at Nazirpur in Nadia district and Chhaighari and Raninagar in Murshidabad district. Three godowns were sealed and two persons arrested for hoarding raw jute, the sources said.

More such raids are underway to ensure a smooth supply of raw jute to the mills, Jute Commissioner's office officials said.

The raids are to ensure raw jute supply for mills that are facing drying up of the key raw material to produce bags that go into foodgrain packaging.

The Centre has expressed grave concern over the shortage of jute bags and has urged the mills to produce more. Meanwhile, mills are complaining about a shortage of raw jute amid bumper crop this year.

The problem cropped up after the regulator -- Jute Commissioner's office fixed raw jute trading at Rs 6,500 per quintal drying up the trading market causing raw jute shortage for the mills.

