Nepal Army chief on India visit to bolster military-to-military ties

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-11-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 13:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Nepal Army chief Gen. Prabhu Ram Sharma on Tuesday embarked on a four-day visit to India to step up defence ties between the two neighbouring nations.

During his visit to New Delhi on the invitation of his Indian counterpart Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane, Gen. Sharma will be conferred with the title of honorary 'General of Indian Army', the Nepal Army said in a press release.

''COAS (Chief of Army Staff) General Sharma will be conferred upon the rank of an honorary General of the Indian Army by Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India, on Nov 10, 2021 amidst an investiture ceremony,'' it said.

Gen. Sharma is paying the visit on an official invitation extended by General Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff of Indian Army, the release said.

Sunita Sharma, the chairperson of the Nepali Army Wives Association and the Army chief's wife, is also accompanying him to India, it said.

During the visit, Gen. Sharma will hold meetings with defence secretary Ajay Kumar, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army chief Naravane and Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhary, the release said.

He will return to Nepal on November 12.

Announcing Gen. Sharma's India visit, Nepal government spokesperson Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said last month that the Army chief will meet his Indian counterpart Gen. Naravane and other service chiefs to boost bilateral defence ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

