Left Menu

Dubai-bound passenger held with foreign currency worth Rs 24 lakh at IGI Airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 13:44 IST
Dubai-bound passenger held with foreign currency worth Rs 24 lakh at IGI Airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Dubai-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the international airport here on Tuesday for allegedly trying to smuggle Saudi currency worth Rs 24 lakh, a senior official said.

The passenger was intercepted with 1.2 lakh Saudi Riyals in cash during security check when it was found concealed in the bottom of a trolley bag at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

He was later handed over to Customs authorities as he could not furnish any valid document for carrying the foreign currency, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021