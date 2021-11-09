Left Menu

Juvenile among 3 people held in encounter with police near AIIMS

The Delhi Police has apprehended three people, including a juvenile, after a brief encounter near AIIMS, officials said on Tuesday.The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when police were patrolling in Kotla Mubarakpur area. When they reached Office Block in Kidwai Nagar East, the pillion rider took out a gun and fired at the police.

Juvenile among 3 people held in encounter with police near AIIMS
The Delhi Police has apprehended three people, including a juvenile, after a brief encounter near AIIMS, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when police were patrolling in Kotla Mubarakpur area. During patrolling, the staff spotted three persons on a bike. On suspicion, they signalled the motorcycle to stp for checking, but the rider accelerated and tried to escape from the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The police gave a chase. When they reached Office Block in Kidwai Nagar East, the pillion rider took out a gun and fired at the police. Police also shot at the pillion rider, who sustained injuries on his leg. All three accused were apprehended, the DCP said. They were identified as Abhi Saurav, Gurudev Singh and one juvenile. Police recovered two country-made pistols and one live cartridge from their possession, they said. The injured Saurav was admitted in AIIMS Trauma Center. A case has been registered at Kotla Mubarakpur police station and further investigation is underway, police added.

