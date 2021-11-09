Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: HC upholds preventive detention of accused
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday upheld the preventive detention of Rabins Hameed, accused in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case under Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Act.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday upheld the preventive detention of Rabins Hameed, accused in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case under Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Act. The Court refused to allow the plea of Fousia Rabins, wife of the accused seeking to quash the detention order.
A Division Bench of Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammed Nias CP upheld the decision. Earlier on November 2, Kerala High Court granted bail to Rabins Hameed in the case registered by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in this case. But he continued to be in detention under COFEPOSA.
Rabins was nabbed by the NIA on October 26, 2020, following his arrival at Kochi airport from Dubai. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
