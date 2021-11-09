4 children drown in J'khand during 'Chhath Puja' festivities

Four children drowned in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Tuesday during 'Chhath Puja' festivities, a police officer said.

The incident took place at Mangrodih village under Mufassil police station in the district when the children along with women had gone to a nearby river for taking bath and bringing water for making 'prasad' of Chhath Puja, a major festival in the region, the officer said.

All the children were below 10 years of age, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Munna Singh, son of Mahesh Singh, Suhana Kumari, daughter of Madan Singh, Sonakshi Kumari, daughter of Tinku Singh and Diksha Kumari, daughter of Ajay Sharma.

Diksha Kumari who hails from Bokaro had come to Mangrodih to celebrate Chhath there at her grandmother's place.

All four were rushed to Giridih Sadar Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

Various political parties have expressed sadness over the incident.

Earlier seven girls had drowned in Latehar district during the Karma festival in September.

