Shivraj Chouhan orders probe into Bhopal's Kamla Nehru hospital fire incident

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that a probe has been ordered into the incident in Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital where four children died after a children's ward caught fire.

09-11-2021
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that a probe has been ordered into the incident in Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital where four children died after a children's ward caught fire. The chief minister also assured that strict action will be taken against the guilty.

"It is an unfortunate incident. A probe has been ordered into the incident. This is a case of criminal negligence. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty," tweeted Chouhan. The chief minister further said both government and private hospitals in the state will undergo fire safety audits in the wake of this incident.

"I want a report on fire safety audit to know where it happened and where it didn't. Both govt and private hospitals to undergo fire safety audit as well," he stated. As many as four children died after the children's ward of Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital caught fire on Monday night. As per state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, 36 other children inside the ward are safe.

Sarang also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs for the parents of each deceased child. (ANI)

