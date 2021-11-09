Left Menu

France says important to pick up talks with Iran where they were left

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-11-2021
France says important to pick up talks with Iran where they were left
  • France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said it was urgent to resume talks with Iran on the basis of what had been negotiated until June 20, when Iran interrupted the discussions, the Foreign Affairs ministry said in a statement.

The statement was issued by the spokeswoman of the foreign ministry after Le Drian held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in an effort to pick up the stalled international negotiations.

The French minister also stressed the importance for Iran to cooperate fully with the AIEA nuclear organization, the spokeswoman of the foreign ministry said.

