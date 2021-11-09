France says important to pick up talks with Iran where they were left
- Country:
- France
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said it was urgent to resume talks with Iran on the basis of what had been negotiated until June 20, when Iran interrupted the discussions, the Foreign Affairs ministry said in a statement.
The statement was issued by the spokeswoman of the foreign ministry after Le Drian held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in an effort to pick up the stalled international negotiations.
The French minister also stressed the importance for Iran to cooperate fully with the AIEA nuclear organization, the spokeswoman of the foreign ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
French President Macron calls for immediate release of Sudan Prime Minister
Turkey has not informed France of ambassador expulsion -French foreign ministry
Iranian nuclear negotiator to meet EU diplomat in Brussels
Sindhu eyes consistent run, Sameer looks for good outing at French Open
Mali expels West African bloc envoy -foreign ministry