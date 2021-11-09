Kremlin voices alarm over migrant crisis on Belarus-Poland border

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was concerned by events on the Belarus-Poland border where migrants have been gathering to try to cross into Poland and praised specialists from its close ally Belarus for what it said was their responsible work there.

Polish authorities said on Monday that thousands of migrants were massing near the Belarus border and have accused Minsk of trying to spark a major confrontation, prompting European Union calls for new sanctions on Belarus.

In a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was in close touch with Minsk on the subject and called on all sides to act responsibly.

