Three people arrested after Monday's stabbing in Cannes - media

French police have arrested three persons linked to a man suspected of having attacked police officers in the French Riviera city of Cannes on Monday, French media reported on Tuesday, citing police sources.

Le Parisien newspaper added that France's anti-terrorism prosecutors had not yet opened a probe.

A policeman survived a knife attack in Cannes on Monday, with media quoting a police source as saying the assailant had said he was acting "in the name of the Prophet".

