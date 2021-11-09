Left Menu

2 serving inspectors sent to 7-day police custody in Param Bir Singh extortion case

Two serving police inspectors Nandakumar Gopale and Asha Korke were sent to seven-day police custody on Tuesday in connection with former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh extortion case, said the police.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-11-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 16:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two serving police inspectors Nandakumar Gopale and Asha Korke were sent to seven-day police custody on Tuesday in connection with former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh extortion case, said the police. The State Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Maharashtra had arrested both of them in the alleged recovery case.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze and others at Goregaon Police Station, whose investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. It was the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

