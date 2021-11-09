Left Menu

U.N. refugee agency alarmed by migrants at Poland-Belarus border

"We are very alarmed by the scenes that we are seeing from the Belarus-Poland border," UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told a U.N. briefing, adding that the agency was particularly worried about the fate of women and children in the region. "We have repeatedly said that using refugees, asylum seekers and migrants to achieve political ends is unacceptable and must stop," she added.

The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR expressed concern on Tuesday about hundreds of migrants camped out near the Belarus border with Poland and called for an end to vulnerable peole being used as political pawns. "We are very alarmed by the scenes that we are seeing from the Belarus-Poland border," UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told a U.N. briefing, adding that the agency was particularly worried about the fate of women and children in the region.

"We have repeatedly said that using refugees, asylum seekers and migrants to achieve political ends is unacceptable and must stop," she added. Poland has accused Belarus of trying to spark a major confrontation by encouraging the migrants to cross into Poland and the European Union.

