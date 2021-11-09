HC seeks Delhi govt stand on PIL to utilise funds under Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought the Delhi government's stand on a petition seeking utilization of funds under the 'Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan' towards the socio-economic development of people belonging to the SC community.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice on the public interest litigation by Harnam Singh, a social activist, and also sought the Centre's response on the PIL.

The petitioner, represented through lawyer Mehmood Pracha and Jatin Bhatt, stated in his petition that Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) -- which was introduced as a part of the Sixth Five-Year Plan in 1980 -- envisages "channelizing a minimum flow of the outlays and benefits from all sectors of development in the Annual Plans of States/UTs and Central Ministries in proportion to the Scheduled Caste population of the concerned state/UT".

It is the petitioner's grievance that there is poor utilization of the funds allocated under SCSP by the authorities, which violates several rights guaranteed to the members of the Scheduled Caste community of Delhi under Articles 14, 15, 16, 21, 21A, 37, 38, 39, 41, 46 and 47 of the Constitution of India.

"Only a miniscule fraction of the allocated amount is spent by the State Government on the welfare of the Scheduled Castes in complete contravention of the 'Revised Guidelines' published by the then Planning Commission...

''The State Government is diverting the funds, which are non-lapsable and meant exclusively for Scheduled Castes under the euphemism of 'unspent budget is automatically surrendered to the Government at the end of every financial year'," the petition said.

The plea claims that while the population of scheduled castes alone in Delhi is 16.9 percent of the total population, a collective 17.92 percent of the Budget Outlay was spent on the welfare of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, and minorities in 2020-2021.

The deliberate acts and omissions of the Delhi government are not only preventing the scheduled castes in Delhi from achieving minimum standards of health, economic security, and civilized living but are also contributing to the widening gap of inequality, the petition has contended.

It is also alleged that the Delhi government has failed to provide the latest and relevant information/data regarding the SCSP Annual Plan on its Website.

The petition further prays that the unspent funds, which have been "diverted" in the last three years, are reverted to the SCSP and used for special schemes set up for the welfare of the scheduled castes.

The matter would be heard next on January 11.

