Left Menu

Pune court sends NCB witness Kiran Gosavi to judicial custody in cheating case

Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) independent witness in the Mumbai cruise raid case Kiran Gosavi has been sent to Judicial custody by a Pune court on Tuesday in a cheating case registered against him at Faraskhana police station.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-11-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 16:18 IST
Pune court sends NCB witness Kiran Gosavi to judicial custody in cheating case
Kiran Gosavi (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) independent witness in the Mumbai cruise raid case Kiran Gosavi has been sent to Judicial custody by a Pune court on Tuesday in a cheating case registered against him at Faraskhana police station. Gosavi, till now, was in police custody.

On October 28, Gosavi, a key witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested, was held by Pune City Police in connection with a cheating case of Rs 18 lakh in the year 2018. He had allegedly duped one Chinmay Deshmukh, promising to get him a job in Malaysia and collected Rs 18 lakh. Deshmukh filed a complaint against Gosavi in 2018 and a chargesheet was filed in the case.

Since then, he has been on the run. On October 31, the Pune Police had lodged one more case against Gosavi at Wanowarie Police Station for threatening a victim and on conspiracy related sections.

The Pune City Police informed that Gosavi has been booked under sections 420, 409, 506(2), 120(b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arms act 3(b) for threatening victim and conspiracy related sections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021