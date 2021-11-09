Left Menu

France's Beaune spoke again to UK's Frost on Brexit/fishing, says rapid solution needed

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-11-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 16:33 IST
France's Beaune spoke again to UK's Frost on Brexit/fishing, says rapid solution needed
Clement Beaune Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said he had spoken again to Britain's Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost on Tuesday morning regarding post-Brexit fishing licences, and added that a rapid solution was needed on the matter.

"France remains open to dialogue, but a rapid solution must be found for our fishermen, in full respect of our agreements," wrote Beaune on his Twitter feed.

France and Britain have been at loggerheads over fishermens' access to waters in the English Channel following Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021