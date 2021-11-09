Belarus must stop using migrants against EU, Commission

Belarus must stop sending migrants to the border with Poland, the European Commission said on Tuesday, also urging about a dozen non-EU countries to stop flights to Minsk.

"The president demanded very clearly that Belarus stops the instrumentalisation of migrants for political purposes that is putting people's lives at risk," a Commission spokesperson said, referring to the EU's chief executive Ursula von der Leyen.

"The citizens of these countries are being misused, are being made victims by state-sponsored activities," a second spokesperson told a regular briefing.

