Belarus must stop using migrants against EU, Commission

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-11-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 16:52 IST
Belarus must stop sending migrants to the border with Poland, the European Commission said on Tuesday, also urging about a dozen non-EU countries to stop flights to Minsk.

"The president demanded very clearly that Belarus stops the instrumentalisation of migrants for political purposes that is putting people's lives at risk," a Commission spokesperson said, referring to the EU's chief executive Ursula von der Leyen.

"The citizens of these countries are being misused, are being made victims by state-sponsored activities," a second spokesperson told a regular briefing.

