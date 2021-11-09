Belarus must stop using migrants against EU, Commission
- Country:
- Belgium
Belarus must stop sending migrants to the border with Poland, the European Commission said on Tuesday, also urging about a dozen non-EU countries to stop flights to Minsk.
"The president demanded very clearly that Belarus stops the instrumentalisation of migrants for political purposes that is putting people's lives at risk," a Commission spokesperson said, referring to the EU's chief executive Ursula von der Leyen.
"The citizens of these countries are being misused, are being made victims by state-sponsored activities," a second spokesperson told a regular briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Commission
- Minsk
- Ursula von der Leyen
- Poland
- Belarus