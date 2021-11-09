Left Menu

Chief justice administers oath of office to newly appointed Judges

09-11-2021
Two newly appointed judges were administered the oath of office as judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and Ladakh here on Tuesday.

Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Justice Pankaj Mithal administered the oath of office to Justice Mohan Lal and Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhar at a ceremony held at the High Court complex, an official spokesperson said.

With the elevation of two senior judges from judicial services as permanent judges, the strength of judges of the high court has risen to 13 judges, including the chief justice.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, and Justice Puneet Gupta while Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, and Justice Sanjay Dhar, while Justice Javed Iqbal Wani participated online from Srinagar.

The proceedings of the ceremony were conducted by Registrar General of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Jawad Ahmad, who read the contents of the notification received from the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, Department of Justice (Appointments Division), the Warrants of Appointment issued by the President of India and the Letter of Authorisation issued by the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, authorizing the chief justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to administer the oath of office to the two newly appointed judges.

The ceremony was also attended by the former chief justice, former judges of the high court, advocate general, chief secretary, assistant solicitor general of India, secretary Department of Law, justice and parliamentary Affairs, district judges posted at Jammu headquarters, members of various Bars, officers of civil and police administration besides officers and staff of the registry, the spokesperson said.

