Court frames charges against UP minister

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-11-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 17:01 IST
A court here framed charges against Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal in two cases, involving charges of the violation of prohibitory orders and rioting.

The court meant to try MPs and MLAs fixed November 23 as the next date of hearing.

The court of Special Judge Gopal Upadhyay farmed charges under Sections 147, 188, 427 and 506 of the IPC. According to District Government Counsel Rajiv Sharma and Additional Government Counsel Manoj Thakur, police had registered two cases for rioting and violation of prohibitory orders against Aggarwal in 2003 and 2017, respectively.

Aggarwal is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Uttar Pradesh government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

