BRIEF-Qatar Sets December Marine Crude OSP At Oman/Dubai Plus $2.20/BBL; Land Crude OSP At Oman/Dubai Plus $2.55/BBL - Pricing Document
Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 17:04 IST
* QATAR SETS DECEMBER MARINE CRUDE OSP AT OMAN/DUBAI PLUS $2.20/BBL; LAND CRUDE OSP AT OMAN/DUBAI PLUS $2.55/BBL -PRICING DOCUMENT
* Qatar OSPS IN PREVIOUS MONTH WERE SET AT OMAN/DUBAI +$1.30/BBL FOR MARINE CRUDE; OMAN/DUBAI +$1.35/BBL FOR LAND CRUDE
