BRIEF-Qatar Sets December Marine Crude OSP At Oman/Dubai Plus $2.20/BBL; Land Crude OSP At Oman/Dubai Plus $2.55/BBL - Pricing Document

* QATAR SETS DECEMBER MARINE CRUDE OSP AT OMAN/DUBAI PLUS $2.20/BBL; LAND CRUDE OSP AT OMAN/DUBAI PLUS $2.55/BBL -PRICING DOCUMENT

* Qatar OSPS IN PREVIOUS MONTH WERE SET AT OMAN/DUBAI +$1.30/BBL FOR MARINE CRUDE; OMAN/DUBAI +$1.35/BBL FOR LAND CRUDE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)