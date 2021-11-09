Left Menu

Forester dies during fitness walk in Assam

A forest department personnel died during a service fitness walk in Assams Dima Hasao district on Tuesday, an official said.The deceased has been identified as Bijesh Thaosen 37 who was posted as Forester-1 in Haflong. During Tuesdays exercise the forest personnel had to walk a distance of seven kilometres within two hours and Thaosen collapsed after barely covering 100 metres, the official said.

PTI | Haflong | Updated: 09-11-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 17:12 IST
Forester dies during fitness walk in Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A forest department personnel died during a service fitness walk in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Tuesday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Bijesh Thaosen (37) who was posted as Forester-1 in Haflong. The walk was the second part of a three-phased fitness programme for the frontline forest staff, the official said. During Tuesday's exercise the forest personnel had to walk a distance of seven kilometres within two hours and Thaosen collapsed after barely covering 100 metres, the official said. "Paramedics and ambulance were there at the spot during the fitness walk. Thaosen was immediately attended to and taken to Haflong Civil Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead," he said. Doctors suspect Thaosen might have died of cardiac arrest, though the actual cause of his death will be known only after post-mortem, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021