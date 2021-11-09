Forester dies during fitness walk in Assam

A forest department personnel died during a service fitness walk in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Tuesday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Bijesh Thaosen (37) who was posted as Forester-1 in Haflong. The walk was the second part of a three-phased fitness programme for the frontline forest staff, the official said. During Tuesday's exercise the forest personnel had to walk a distance of seven kilometres within two hours and Thaosen collapsed after barely covering 100 metres, the official said. "Paramedics and ambulance were there at the spot during the fitness walk. Thaosen was immediately attended to and taken to Haflong Civil Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead," he said. Doctors suspect Thaosen might have died of cardiac arrest, though the actual cause of his death will be known only after post-mortem, the official said.

