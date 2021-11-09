Around 2,000 migrants at Belarus border trying to enter Poland, EU says
Around 2,000 migrants have gathered at the border between Belarus and Poland and are trying to enter the European Union, a spokesperson for the bloc's executive Commission said on Tuesday.
The European Commission is ready to assist Poland at short notice if asked by the government in Warsaw, the spokesperson added.
