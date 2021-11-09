Left Menu

CJI Ramana inaugurates mediation centre, NALSA office at SC's additional building complex

The cases referred by the Supreme Court of India are undertaken by a Panel of trained Mediators.

CJI NV Ramana (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Tuesday inaugurated a mediation centre and the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) office at the Supreme Court Additional Building Complex here.

The mediation centre has a waiting hall and nine mediation rooms and was inaugurated by the CJI in the presence of other apex court judges and dignitaries, an official statement said.

''The Supreme Court Mediation Centre functions under the aegis of the SCLSC (Supreme Court Legal Services Committee) and MCPC (Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee). The cases referred by the Supreme Court of India are undertaken by a Panel of trained Mediators. Presently there are 79 empanelled trained Mediators," it added. Mediation is a fast and effective alternative dispute resolution mechanism that aims at restoration of relationship between the parties and amicable settlement of disputes, the press release stated, adding that the proceedings are completely confidential and it protects the right of self-determination of the parties.

SCLSC Chairman Justice A M Khanwilkar, MCPC Member Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and K S Radhakrishnan, a renowned artist and sculptor of the mural installed in the mediation centre, felicitated the Chief Justice of India.

Besides this, the CJI, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of NALSA, inaugurated its office at the Additional Building Complex in the presence of NALSA Executive Chairman Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, and Chairman of Supreme Court Legal Service Committee Justice A M Khanwilkar.

