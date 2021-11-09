Putin, Lukashenko discuss migrant crisis, concerned over Polish troops - news agency

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday discussed the migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border and expressed concern about the Polish troop presence there, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported. "A special place in the conversation was taken by the discussion of the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border, as well as the tough actions of the Polish side in relation to civilians," Belta said.

"At the same time, it was emphasized, the fact of regular Polish troops gathering on the border was of particular concern. The heads of state discussed in detail the disturbing facts and trends taking place on the Belarusian-Polish borders," it said. Polish authorities have said thousands of migrants are massing near the Belarus border and have accused Minsk of trying to spark a major confrontation, prompting European Union calls for new sanctions on Belarus.

