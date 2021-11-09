Innocents getting killed in J&K despite ‘repressive measures’ taken in name of security: Mufti
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has deteriorated to a point where innocents are getting killed despite repressive measures taken by the government in the name of security.Security situation in JK has deteriorated to an extent where not a week goes by when an innocent doesnt lose his life.
- Country:
- India
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has deteriorated to a point where innocents are getting killed despite ''repressive measures'' taken by the government in the name of security.
"Security situation in J&K has deteriorated to an extent where not a week goes by when an innocent doesn't lose his life. Unfortunately that despite repressive measures taken in name of security, people are being killed & have no sense of dignity or normalcy. Condolences to his family,'' Mufti tweeted.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief was reacting to the killing of a salesman in the Bohri Kadal area of the city on Monday evening.
The killing of Mohammad Ibrahim Khan came within 24 hours of militants shooting dead a policeman in the Batamaloo area of the city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)