PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has deteriorated to a point where innocents are getting killed despite repressive measures taken by the government in the name of security.Security situation in JK has deteriorated to an extent where not a week goes by when an innocent doesnt lose his life.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-11-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 18:22 IST
Innocents getting killed in J&K despite ‘repressive measures’ taken in name of security: Mufti
People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has deteriorated to a point where innocents are getting killed despite ''repressive measures'' taken by the government in the name of security.

"Security situation in J&K has deteriorated to an extent where not a week goes by when an innocent doesn't lose his life. Unfortunately that despite repressive measures taken in name of security, people are being killed & have no sense of dignity or normalcy. Condolences to his family,'' Mufti tweeted.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief was reacting to the killing of a salesman in the Bohri Kadal area of the city on Monday evening.

The killing of Mohammad Ibrahim Khan came within 24 hours of militants shooting dead a policeman in the Batamaloo area of the city.

