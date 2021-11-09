Left Menu

Head constable booked for 'misbehaving' with transgender

A head constable here has been booked after a transgender filed a complaint against him, alleging that he had made sexual advances and misbehaved. The head constable, as part of the inquiry, had come to the house on Monday in an inebirated state, misbehaved and used foul language, the transgender alleged in the complaint.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 09-11-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 18:24 IST
Head constable booked for 'misbehaving' with transgender
  • Country:
  • India

A head constable here has been booked after a transgender filed a complaint against him, alleging that he had made sexual advances and misbehaved. The transgender, a resident of Ammankulam in the city, had lodged a complaint at the Race Course station recently about the loss of a mobile phone. The head constable, as part of the inquiry, had come to the house on Monday in an inebirated state, misbehaved and used foul language, the transgender alleged in the complaint. He fled the scene after the transgender raised an alarm. Police are now on the lookout for him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021