Body of missing boy found in Kota, murder suspected

The body of a 17-year-old boy, who had been missing from his house since Sunday, was found bearing multiple injury marks in a forest area here, police said on Tuesday.

The injuries were caused due to a sharp-edged weapon and spots of blood were found scattered up to several metres, suggesting that the body was thrown after murder, they said.

The victim, Rajkumar Sharma, was a student of class 12 and resident of Keshavpura area in the city.

According to the family members, he had left home around 4 pm on Sunday and did not return, following which the family members lodged a missing report at Mahavir Nagar police station on Monday, the police said.

The police were informed about a body spotted on the forest land near Barda Basti on Tuesday morning. The police reached the spot and recovered the body, they said.

There were around six-seven injury marks over chest, thighs, back of the body with blood spots scattered around 300-400 metres around it and empty bottles of liquor, they said, adding the boy was likely to have been murdered before he struggled to escape.

The forensic team and dog squad also visited the spot and carried out a through examination of the area.

On the report by family members, the police lodged a case of murder against unidentified accused and sent the body to MBS mortuary for post-mortem, Circle Inspector, Anaantpura police station, Pushpendra Jhanjhariya said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

