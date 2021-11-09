Left Menu

Maha fisherman killed in firing by Pak maritime security personnel mid-sea cremated

The 32-year-old fisherman from Maharashtras Palghar district who was killed in firing by Pakistans maritime security agency PMSA personnel off the Gujarat coast on Saturday, was cremated in his native Vadrai village on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old fisherman from Maharashtra's Palghar district who was killed in firing by Pakistan's maritime security agency (PMSA) personnel off the Gujarat coast on Saturday, was cremated in his native Vadrai village on Tuesday. The body of Sridhar Chamre arrived in the village around 4 AM on Tuesday. His last rites were performed before 8 AM amid heavy deployment by police, sources said.

The body of the deceased was partially decomposed, they said. The deceased was one of the crew members of the fishing boat 'Jalpari' which was targeted by the PMSA while it was sailing near the international maritime boundary line in the Arabian sea on Saturday afternoon, police had said. Sources said Chamre was working in the fishing boat for the last three months.

His father-in-law said their boat was chased by Pakistani boats for half an hour. Villagers of Vadrai had observed a bandh on Monday to condemn the killing of Chamre. He is survived by his parents, wife, and two minor daughters.

