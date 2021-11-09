World News Roundup: Chile impeachment vote heads to Senate after lower-house approval; Thousands protest in New Zealand against COVID-19 rules and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Chile impeachment vote heads to Senate after lower-house approval

An impeachment process against Chilean President Sebastián Piñera over allegations of irregularities in the sale of a mining firm, will advance to the Senate after being approved by a majority of deputies in the lower chamber early on Tuesday. After almost 22 hours of debate, the vote to proceed passed with the minimum 78 votes needed, versus 67 against and three abstentions. In the Senate it would require a higher threshold of the vote at two-thirds of the 43 senators.

Thousands protest in New Zealand against COVID-19 rules

New Zealand beefed up security measures at its parliament on Tuesday as thousands of people gathered to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and government lockdowns aimed at controlling the pandemic. All but two entrances to the parliament building, known as the Beehive, were closed off in unprecedented security measures, as mostly unmasked protesters marched through central Wellington and congregated outside parliament.

South Africa investigates seal deaths along Cape coast

South African officials are investigating an alarming rise in seal deaths along the west coast near Cape Town, with malnutrition one potential cause. A Reuters photographer saw scores of seal carcasses on beaches in Cape Town and along the rugged Atlantic Ocean coastline north of the city last week. Several more dead seals were floating in the water.

Iran says it warned off U.S. drones near its Gulf drills

Iran's military warned off U.S. drones trying to approach Iranian war games near the mouth of the Gulf, state broadcaster IRIB said on Tuesday. The annual exercises concluded on Tuesday, a few weeks before resumption of talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

UK PM Johnson does not support ban on lawmakers having second jobs -spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not support an outright ban on members of parliament (MPs) having additional jobs, his spokesman said on Tuesday, amid a row over lawmakers taking on often highly lucrative external roles. The government apologised on Monday for its botched attempt to protect a ruling party lawmaker by changing rules designed to prevent corruption in parliament, a debacle in which Johnson's integrity has been questioned.

Kenya court says slain Olympian Tirop's husband must take mental health test

A Kenyan court on Tuesday ordered the husband of slain Kenyan Olympian Agnes Tirop, who has been arraigned on suspicion of her murder, to undergo a mental health test before entering a plea, which he will do on Nov. 16, court officials said. Tirop was found stabbed to death in her home in the Rift Valley town of Iten on Oct. 13, in an incident that has shone the spotlight on violence against women in Kenya.

Singapore grants 11th-hour stay of execution for Malaysian with COVID-19

A Singapore court on Tuesday stayed the execution of a Malaysian convicted of drug smuggling for reasons of "common sense and humanity" after confirming he had tested positive for COVID-19, a day before he was due to be hanged. The judge did not rule on a last-minute appeal filed on behalf of Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 33, and said the stay of execution was until further notice.

UK tabloid starts appeal against privacy ruling on Duchess Meghan letter

A British tabloid began an appeal on Tuesday against a high court judge's ruling in favour of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in her privacy and copyright action over the publication of a letter she had written to her estranged father. Meghan, 40, sued Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, for printing parts of the letter she wrote to Thomas Markle in August 2018 three months after her marriage to Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry.

France says nuclear talks with Iran must resume where they left off

France's foreign minister told his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday that when talks with world powers on reviving a nuclear accord resume at the end of November, they must continue where they left off in June. The comments suggest growing concern over Iran's public rhetoric before indirect talks between Iran and the United States resume in Vienna on Nov. 29.

